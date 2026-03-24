PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech Live: 'West Asia Crisis Has Shaken World Economy, India Must Become Self-Reliant'
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Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict and India's energy security. This comes a day after he delivered a similar statement in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session.
"West Asia crisis has shaken the world economy, will take a long time to recover," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha today. He stressed that there was no other option for India but to become self-reliant.
He reiterated that India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues. "Our aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," the PM said. On Monday, he had said that countries affected by the war have business relations with India and a significant portion of India's crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict and India's energy security. This comes a day after he delivered a similar statement in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session.
"West Asia crisis has shaken the world economy, will take a long time to recover," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha today. He stressed that there was no other option for India but to become self-reliant.
He reiterated that India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues. "Our aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," the PM said. On Monday, he had said that countries affected by the war have business relations with India and a significant portion of India's crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by the region.