PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech Live: 'West Asia Crisis Has Shaken World Economy, India Must Become Self-Reliant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict and India's energy security. This comes a day after he delivered a similar statement in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session.

"West Asia crisis has shaken the world economy, will take a long time to recover," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha today. He stressed that there was no other option for India but to become self-reliant.

He reiterated that India's attempt is to encourage all sections to peacefully resolve all issues. "Our aim is de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," the PM said. On Monday, he had said that countries affected by the war have business relations with India and a significant portion of India's crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by the region.