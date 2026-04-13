PM Modi Interacts With BJP Booth Workers In Tamil Nadu Ahead of April 23 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the booth Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu via NaMo App today (April 13) as a part of the Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot (My Booth, the Strongest) programme, as the southern state votes in the Assembly Elections in a single phase on April 23.

Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot is a major outreach campaign by the BJP and is primarily led by the Prime Minister. It focuses on strengthening the party's grassroots foundation by mobilising and motivating local party workers.

The BJP is currently in the final stages of campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party is contesting the elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), having been allocated 27 seats in the alliance with the AIADMK.