Watch | PM Narendra Modi Gets Standing Ovation In Israel's Parliament - The Knesset

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a standing ovation in Israel's Parliament before he started his address on February 25, 2026. PM Modi is on a two-day tour to Israel. The Knesset is Israel's house of representatives.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, Prime Minister Modi was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; Leader of Opposition, Yair Lapid; and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of the Prime Minister’s address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.