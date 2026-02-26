ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | PM Narendra Modi Gets Standing Ovation In Israel's Parliament - The Knesset

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
PM Narendra Modi got standing ovation in The Knesset (Narendra Modi Youtube)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a standing ovation in Israel's Parliament before he started his address on February 25, 2026. PM Modi is on a two-day tour to Israel. The Knesset is Israel's house of representatives.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, Prime Minister Modi was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. 

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; Leader of Opposition, Yair Lapid; and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of the Prime Minister’s address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a standing ovation in Israel's Parliament before he started his address on February 25, 2026. PM Modi is on a two-day tour to Israel. The Knesset is Israel's house of representatives.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, Prime Minister Modi was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. 

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; Leader of Opposition, Yair Lapid; and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of the Prime Minister’s address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODI
PM MODI IN ISRAEL
KNESSET
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
INDIA ISRAEL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Iranians Split Over Potential US Escalation Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iranians Split Over Potential US Escalation Amid Ongoing Tensions

February 26, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Ujjain Temple Decorated With Rs 1.31 Crore In Currency Notes After Mahashivratri

Ujjain Temple Decorated With Rs 1.31 Crore In Currency Notes After Mahashivratri

February 25, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
WATCH | Lathmar Holi Begins In Barsana; Natural Tesu Colours And Cultural Events Mark Grand Celebrations

WATCH | Lathmar Holi Begins In Barsana; Natural Tesu Colours And Cultural Events Mark Grand Celebrations

February 25, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
WATCH | Eight-Foot Python Rescued From House Roof In Chhattisgarh's Korba

WATCH | Eight-Foot Python Rescued From House Roof In Chhattisgarh's Korba

February 25, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.