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Watch: PM Modi's Full Speech On Day 2 Of BRICS Summit

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PM Narendra Modi's full speech on Day 2 of BRICS Summit (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST

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Updated : September 13, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment by the 11-nation group.

Chairing the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,’ on the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.”

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said. 

He added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment by the 11-nation group.

Chairing the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,’ on the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit, PM Modi said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.”

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said. 

He added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Last Updated : September 13, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

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BRICS SUMMIT
NARENDRA MODI
PRIME MINISTER
BHARAT MANDAPAM
BRICS SUMMIT

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