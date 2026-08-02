WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Launching Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan programme.

The programme is being held at more than 28,000 locations across the nation. From these locations, more than 1 crore youth are joining this event.

The launch will mark the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse.

Five prominent spiritual gurus including Pujya Amma, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Pujya Daji, Dr. Chinmaya Pandya, and Swami Brahmavihariji are also attending the event.

The launch event will witness participation from many Chief Ministers and Governors too.

The event is being organised with the support of over 125 spiritual organisations, schools, colleges, institutions, public organisations, and industrial associations. Senior representatives from Brahma Kumaris, ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission and Auroville are also participating.

Before the Prime Minister's address, youth across the country will take the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge.

Under the campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes. The initiative aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.