Watch LIVE: PM Modi Addresses 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today (April 13, 2026). The programme aims to bring together women from diverse walks of life, including eminent personalities and achievers in fields such as government, academia, science, entrepreneurship, media, social work, and culture.

The Sammelan is focusing on boosting women's participation in India's development journey and is encouraging greater representation in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. It is also reinforcing the government's commitment to women-led development as a key pillar of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The event is highlighting the importance of increased representation of women in decision-making processes across all levels, from Panchayats to Parliament. It is also building momentum around the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', passed in September 2023, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. A Parliament session is being convened on April 16 to further discussions on implementing women's reservation nationwide, marking a significant step toward inclusive governance.