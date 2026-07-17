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Watch LIVE: PM Modi Launches Multiple Development Projects In Jind, Haryana.

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PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Jind, Haryana. (IANS/File Photo)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Haryana visit on Friday marked a significant milestone in the state's development journey as he launched a slew of development projects apart from flagging off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, heralding a new era of green and modern transportation in India.  

The Prime Minister launched and dedicated major projects across sectors such as railways, roads, healthcare and tourism that would provide fresh impetus to the state’s development while accelerating industrial growth, trade, investment and employment opportunities.

He will dedicate the Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project will ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

PM Modi will also dedicate major medical institutions to the nation - Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul. These institutions will expand access to quality medical education in Haryana, increase the number of MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and enable people to access better medical services closer to their homes, thereby strengthening the state's healthcare ecosystem

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Haryana visit on Friday marked a significant milestone in the state's development journey as he launched a slew of development projects apart from flagging off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, heralding a new era of green and modern transportation in India.  

The Prime Minister launched and dedicated major projects across sectors such as railways, roads, healthcare and tourism that would provide fresh impetus to the state’s development while accelerating industrial growth, trade, investment and employment opportunities.

He will dedicate the Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project will ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

PM Modi will also dedicate major medical institutions to the nation - Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul. These institutions will expand access to quality medical education in Haryana, increase the number of MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and enable people to access better medical services closer to their homes, thereby strengthening the state's healthcare ecosystem

 

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TAGGED:

JIND
HARYANA
PROJECTS
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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