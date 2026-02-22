ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live: PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat RRTS, Flags Off India's Fastest Metro In Meerut

A train moves on tracks ahead of the inauguration of the Namo Bharat corridor and Meerut metro services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Published : February 22, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST

Updated : February 22, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Namo Bharat Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and flagging off India's fastest metro service in Meerut on Sunday, boosting high-speed connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. 

The 82.15 Km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will include the newly completed sections between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. The Namo Bharat trains, designed for 180 kmph and operating up to 160 kmph, will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to about 55 minutes.

The Namo Bharat service is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

PM Modi is also launching the 23-Km Meerut metro corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot. The metro, operating at a top speed of 120 kmph, will cover the stretch in nearly 30 minutes, significantly improving intra-city movement. PM Modi is also laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore at a public event in Mohiuddinpur. Elaborate security arrangements have been enforced, with SPG commandos, senior police officers and intelligence agencies remaining in active duty across the city.

