Watch Live | PM Narendra Modi And Israel PM Netanyahu Deliver Joint Statements After Bilateral Talks

PM Modi And Netanyahu Deliver Joint Statements On India-Israel Bilateral Ties (AFP)

Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST

Updated : February 26, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed upon a series of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) spanning economic, security and diplomatic domains on the second day of Modi's two-day Israel visit today. 

The two leaders visited Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, in the morning (local time). PM Modi also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as part of his two-day state visit to Israel.

During the meeting, Herzog said, "I encourage your brilliant young Indian students to come to study in Israel. I encourage Israeli students to study in India. This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation towards the advantage of the global South...We know you lead the world in so many fields and we are very moved and excited that you are here with us".

