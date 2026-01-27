Watch Live | PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With President Of European Commission And President Of European Council

All eyes are on New Delhi today as India and the European Union (EU) announce the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark trade deal, firm up a strategic defence pact and unveil a broader vision to navigate the geopolitical turbulence and trade disruptions.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US. The European Commission acts as the EU's independent executive arm, responsible for proposing laws and managing day-to-day business. The European Council is a separate top-level institution composed of EU heads of state that sets the overall political direction.

Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi said manufacturing will get a "huge boost" from the trade deal as the FTA will "boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."