ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live | PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With President Of European Commission And President Of European Council

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With President Of European Commission And President Of European Council (Screengrab Narendra Modi YT)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 27, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

All eyes are on New Delhi today as India and the European Union (EU) announce the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark trade deal, firm up a strategic defence pact and unveil a broader vision to navigate the geopolitical turbulence and trade disruptions.

 

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US. The European Commission acts as the EU's independent executive arm, responsible for proposing laws and managing day-to-day business. The European Council is a separate top-level institution composed of EU heads of state that sets the overall political direction.

 

Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi said manufacturing will get a "huge boost" from the trade deal as the FTA will "boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."

All eyes are on New Delhi today as India and the European Union (EU) announce the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark trade deal, firm up a strategic defence pact and unveil a broader vision to navigate the geopolitical turbulence and trade disruptions.

 

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US. The European Commission acts as the EU's independent executive arm, responsible for proposing laws and managing day-to-day business. The European Council is a separate top-level institution composed of EU heads of state that sets the overall political direction.

 

Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi said manufacturing will get a "huge boost" from the trade deal as the FTA will "boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI
PRESIDENT OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION
EUROPEAN COUNCIL
INDIA EU TRADE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Watch Live | 77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

January 26, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Army Day Parade 2026

Watch LIVE | Army Day Parade 2026

January 15, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Part In Shaurya Yatra At Somnath Mandir in Gujarat

PM Modi Leads 'Shaurya Yatra' At Somnath Temple To Mark 1,000 Years Since 1st Attack

January 11, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Science Conclave

Watch | National Conclave On 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'

January 8, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.