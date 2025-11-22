ETV Bharat / Videos

4000 Participated In Annual Swim Race In Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

By AFP

Published : November 22, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Thousands of participants on Saturday crossed Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour in the annual swim race. Against the city's iconic skyline, thousands of swimmers splash into Victoria Harbour at daybreak to swim the one-kilometre course across to Kowloon in the annual race.

About 4,000 participants took part in the event, organisers said.  

Hong Kong swimmer Keith Sin won the men's racing group in 17 minutes 48 seconds, while Nip Tsz-yin claimed the women's title in 19 minutes 18 seconds. Olympic medallist Siobhan Haughey finished second in the women's racing group with a time of 19 minutes 50 seconds.

Keith Sin said, "I've been swimming for many, many years, and to keep things fun and interesting, it's good to do something different and challenge yourself... I'm glad I did it."

Siobhan Haughey said: "I felt that it's a rare chance to swim from Wan Chai to Tsim Sha Tsui like this, especially here in Hong Kong. Some of my friends joined in previous years, and they all said it was a great experience -- though they were in the leisure group, not the racing group. For me, if I was going to join, I wanted to enter the racing group, just to try it."

