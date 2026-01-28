Watch| Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prez Murmu Addresses Joint Session Of Both Houses

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament at 11 AM on Wednesday, four days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. The session will run for 30 sittings across 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments. The initial phase will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussions on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.

The second part of the Session will primarily address essential legislative and other business. Following Tuesday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which outlined the Budget Session agenda, leaders from various political parties shared their perspectives on anticipated issues. They pledged their full cooperation with the government.