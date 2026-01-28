ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch| Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prez Murmu Addresses Joint Session Of Both Houses

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau))

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament at 11 AM on Wednesday, four days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. The session will run for 30 sittings across 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments. The initial phase will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussions on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.

The second part of the Session will primarily address essential legislative and other business. Following Tuesday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which outlined the Budget Session agenda, leaders from various political parties shared their perspectives on anticipated issues. They pledged their full cooperation with the government.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament at 11 AM on Wednesday, four days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1. The session will run for 30 sittings across 65 days, ending on April 2. Both Houses will recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments. The initial phase will focus primarily on financial matters related to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussions on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address.

The second part of the Session will primarily address essential legislative and other business. Following Tuesday's all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which outlined the Budget Session agenda, leaders from various political parties shared their perspectives on anticipated issues. They pledged their full cooperation with the government.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT BUDGET SESSION
DROUPADI MURMU

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Modi

Watch Live | PM Modi At Joint Press Meet With President Of European Commission And President Of European Council

January 27, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Watch Live | 77th Republic Day Grand Celebrations At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

January 26, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Army Day Parade 2026

Watch LIVE | Army Day Parade 2026

January 15, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Part In Shaurya Yatra At Somnath Mandir in Gujarat

PM Modi Leads 'Shaurya Yatra' At Somnath Temple To Mark 1,000 Years Since 1st Attack

January 11, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.