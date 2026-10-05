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Paris Sausage Walk Raise Funds For Abandoned Animals And Promotes Adoption

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Paris Sausage Walk Raise Funds For Abandoned Animals And Promotes Adoption (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Paris’ Champs-Elysees hosted the first-ever Paris Sausage Walk, bringing together dachshund owners. Thousands of dachshunds are taking over Paris's Champs-Elysees for the seventh edition of the Paris Sausage Walk, a celebration of the beloved breed that also raises money for a rescue nonprofit and promotes responsible adoption. 

Founder of 'Paris Sausage Walk' Virginie Sido says the event has grown from just 137 dogs at its inaugural walk to 2,554 last year. She said, "The first aim was to be able to help them in their daily work caring for less fortunate little dachshunds or those who've been a bit battered by life. And then there's another goal behind it, which is to show support for animal welfare and responsible adoption. Because in France we hold a sad record for dog abandonment."

The walk raised funds for a dachshund rescue group supporting abandoned and vulnerable dogs. Organisers also promoted animal welfare and responsible pet adoption amid high dog abandonment rates in France. Participants celebrated the gathering, with many saying they loved the breed and joined the walk for several years.

Paris’ Champs-Elysees hosted the first-ever Paris Sausage Walk, bringing together dachshund owners. Thousands of dachshunds are taking over Paris's Champs-Elysees for the seventh edition of the Paris Sausage Walk, a celebration of the beloved breed that also raises money for a rescue nonprofit and promotes responsible adoption. 

Founder of 'Paris Sausage Walk' Virginie Sido says the event has grown from just 137 dogs at its inaugural walk to 2,554 last year. She said, "The first aim was to be able to help them in their daily work caring for less fortunate little dachshunds or those who've been a bit battered by life. And then there's another goal behind it, which is to show support for animal welfare and responsible adoption. Because in France we hold a sad record for dog abandonment."

The walk raised funds for a dachshund rescue group supporting abandoned and vulnerable dogs. Organisers also promoted animal welfare and responsible pet adoption amid high dog abandonment rates in France. Participants celebrated the gathering, with many saying they loved the breed and joined the walk for several years.

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TAGGED:

PARIS CHAMPS ELYSEES
VIRGINIE SIDO
PARIS DACHSHUND OWNERS
ANIMAL WELFARE
PARIS SAUSAGE WALK

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