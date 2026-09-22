Paris Exhibition Showcases 400 Years Of Artistic And Scientific Collaboration

The delicacy of a rose oleander flower, the vibrant colours of a hooded parrot or the ferocity of a lioness devouring an antelope: drawing fauna and flora has been an integral part of the scientific approach for 400 years, recalls an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Paris.

Opening on September 23, "Artists at the Museum" traces the long-standing collaboration between artists and scientists through illustrations, paintings, sculptures and taxidermy.

"The connection between art and science is incredibly strong. In fact, it's fundamental to the research carried out here, because scientific knowledge about the natural world depends on representation, and on the contribution of artistic practice," emphasises Alice Lemaire, director of libraries and documentation at the National Museum of Natural History and curator of the exhibition 'Artists at the Museum'.

She further asserted that art is essential for depicting, comparing, and classifying. "It also helps us visualise things we can no longer see, to develop concepts, reconstruct the past and share knowledge with a wider audience," she said. Alice said that "Scientific illustration follows a great many conventions".

The exhibition showcases all the artists and all the works that have been inspired by the Museum's material, whether it be the spaces, the collections, or the research. It aims to give a place to all those who came to find inspiration to create their own language, their own artistic universe.