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Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes PM Modi To Odisha With Sand Art

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Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes PM Modi To Odisha With Sand Art In Puri (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture on Puri beach to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha.

The eight-foot-tall artwork carries the message, “WELCOME TO ODISHA, HON’BLE PM SHRI NARENDRA MODI JI.” The sculpture features the Korark chakra alongside a miniature replica of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data centre, bringing together Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and India’s progress in science, technology and digital infrastructure.

Students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute also assisted in creating the special artwork. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the RBI’s data centre and a cyber security training institute at Info Valley-II in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar, during his visit. The sand sculpture was created to mark the occasion and extend a traditional welcome to the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the artwork, Pattnaik said he warmly welcomed Modi to the sacred land of Lord Jagannath. He expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Jagannath would guide the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the development and prosperity of Odisha and the country. Pattnaik also wished for Odisha to preserve its glorious heritage while moving towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture on Puri beach to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Odisha.

The eight-foot-tall artwork carries the message, “WELCOME TO ODISHA, HON’BLE PM SHRI NARENDRA MODI JI.” The sculpture features the Korark chakra alongside a miniature replica of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data centre, bringing together Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and India’s progress in science, technology and digital infrastructure.

Students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute also assisted in creating the special artwork. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the RBI’s data centre and a cyber security training institute at Info Valley-II in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar, during his visit. The sand sculpture was created to mark the occasion and extend a traditional welcome to the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the artwork, Pattnaik said he warmly welcomed Modi to the sacred land of Lord Jagannath. He expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Jagannath would guide the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the development and prosperity of Odisha and the country. Pattnaik also wished for Odisha to preserve its glorious heritage while moving towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

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TAGGED:

SUDARSAN PATTNAIK SAND ART
PM NARENDRA MODI ODISHA VISIT
RBI DATA CENTRE JATNI
PURI BEACH SAND SCULPTURE

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