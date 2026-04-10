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WATCH | 2,840 Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan Via Attari-Wagah Border For Vaisakhi Celebrations

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WATCH | 2,840 Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan Via Attari-Wagah Border For Vaisakhi Celebrations (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amritsar: Around 2,840 Sikh pilgrims from across India departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Friday to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi), marking the creation of the Khalsa.

The group was sent off with chants of "Bole So Nihaal... Sat Sri Akaal." Of the total pilgrims, 1,763 were facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The SGPC had applied for 1,795 visas, out of which 1,763 were approved, while 32 were rejected. Other pilgrims include 409 from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and 255 from the Haryana committee.

The group is being led by SGPC member Surjeet Singh Tugalwal. During their 10-day visit, the pilgrims will visit key Sikh religious sites in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and other historic gurdwaras. The group is scheduled to return to India on April 19.

SGPC Secretary Kulwant Singh Manhan said the visit is organised to mark Khalsa Sajna Diwas on April 14. Devotees expressed happiness at getting the opportunity, especially those visiting for the first time.

Pilgrims also urged both governments to issue more visas, reopen the Kartarpur Sahib route fully, and remove the $20 fee. However, disappointment was seen among those whose visas were not approved.

Amritsar: Around 2,840 Sikh pilgrims from across India departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Friday to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi), marking the creation of the Khalsa.

The group was sent off with chants of "Bole So Nihaal... Sat Sri Akaal." Of the total pilgrims, 1,763 were facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The SGPC had applied for 1,795 visas, out of which 1,763 were approved, while 32 were rejected. Other pilgrims include 409 from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and 255 from the Haryana committee.

The group is being led by SGPC member Surjeet Singh Tugalwal. During their 10-day visit, the pilgrims will visit key Sikh religious sites in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and other historic gurdwaras. The group is scheduled to return to India on April 19.

SGPC Secretary Kulwant Singh Manhan said the visit is organised to mark Khalsa Sajna Diwas on April 14. Devotees expressed happiness at getting the opportunity, especially those visiting for the first time.

Pilgrims also urged both governments to issue more visas, reopen the Kartarpur Sahib route fully, and remove the $20 fee. However, disappointment was seen among those whose visas were not approved.

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TAGGED:

VAISAKHI CELEBRATIONS
ATTARI WAGAH BORDER
SIKH PILGRIMS LEAVE FOR PAKISTAN

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