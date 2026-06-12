'When Trying To Forget, June 12 AI-171 Crash Comes Back As A Painful Reminder'

Gandhinagar: A year after the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, grieving families continue to seek answers as the final investigation report into the disaster is yet to be made public. A preliminary report released one month after the crash indicated that the aircraft's engines had lost fuel supply. However, the exact cause of the accident has still not been officially determined.

On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI-171 departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 1:39 PM and crashed seconds later into the hostel mess building of BJ Medical College. Only one passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the ordeal.

Rescue operations began immediately, with six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed from Gandhinagar and Vadodara. Personnel from the fire services, police, SDRF, health department, civil hospital, armed forces and local administration joined the rescue and relief efforts.

Following the tragedy, the Centre and the Gujarat government ordered a high-level investigation and announced compensation and assistance for affected families.