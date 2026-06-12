ETV Bharat / Videos

'When Trying To Forget, June 12 AI-171 Crash Comes Back As A Painful Reminder'

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
260 Lives Lost, Countless Questions Unanswered: One Year Of AI-171 Crash (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST

|

Updated : June 12, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gandhinagar: A year after the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, grieving families continue to seek answers as the final investigation report into the disaster is yet to be made public. A preliminary report released one month after the crash indicated that the aircraft's engines had lost fuel supply. However, the exact cause of the accident has still not been officially determined.

On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI-171 departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 1:39 PM and crashed seconds later into the hostel mess building of BJ Medical College. Only one passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the ordeal.

Rescue operations began immediately, with six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed from Gandhinagar and Vadodara. Personnel from the fire services, police, SDRF, health department, civil hospital, armed forces and local administration joined the rescue and relief efforts.

Following the tragedy, the Centre and the Gujarat government ordered a high-level investigation and announced compensation and assistance for affected families.

Gandhinagar: A year after the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, grieving families continue to seek answers as the final investigation report into the disaster is yet to be made public. A preliminary report released one month after the crash indicated that the aircraft's engines had lost fuel supply. However, the exact cause of the accident has still not been officially determined.

On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI-171 departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 1:39 PM and crashed seconds later into the hostel mess building of BJ Medical College. Only one passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the ordeal.

Rescue operations began immediately, with six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed from Gandhinagar and Vadodara. Personnel from the fire services, police, SDRF, health department, civil hospital, armed forces and local administration joined the rescue and relief efforts.

Following the tragedy, the Centre and the Gujarat government ordered a high-level investigation and announced compensation and assistance for affected families.

Last Updated : June 12, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH
ONE YEAR OF AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH
AIR INDIA FLIGHT AI 171
AI 171 CRASH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Heavy Rains Fail To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit At Kedarnath, Complaints Over Overcharging Surface

Heavy Rains Fail To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit At Kedarnath, Complaints Over Overcharging Surface

June 11, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Kerala

World Cup Fever: Brazil Fans Erect 400-Ft Long Flex In Kerala

June 10, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Sushan inside his mini library.

Karnataka Driver Turns Autorickshaw Into Mini Library To Keep Reading Habit Alive

June 9, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
CARACAL SPOTTED IN KUNO NATIONAL PARK

A Rare Wild Caracal Captured In Kuno National Park After Many Years

June 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.