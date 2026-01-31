Olympic Rings For 2030 Winter Olympics Arrive In Courchevel

Courchevel: The Olympic rings have been officially installed in Courchevel, Savoie, with more than a hundred spectators present, where several events of the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be hosted in the French Alps.

Fabrice Pannekouche, president of the Auvergne–Rhône–Alpes Region, described the moment as a strong symbol of the host regions. He underlined that the rings installed in Courchevel are the same Olympic rings used during the Paris 2024 Games.

"I would like to remind everyone that the rings we have here in Courchevel are the Paris 2024 rings that have arrived in our region," he said.

Addressing the criticism surrounding the games, Pannekouche said, "We can't let ourselves be contaminated by a few people who would like to see negative signals. We can't be contaminated by normal turbulence, because every major organisation experiencing explosive growth goes through turbulence." He termed the 2030 Games as a "beautiful adventure" that will ultimately unite people across the region.

He also acknowledged the concerns regarding climate change, but said the selected venues are those believed to have the long-term capacity to host competitions and sustain winter sports. "That doesn't mean there's no climate change to contend with; of course, I see it, and I'm watching how things evolve, but let's try to be a bit optimistic," said Fabrice Pannekouche.

Frédérique, resident of Aix-les-Bains, said there was strong enthusiasm among organisers, adding, "it can only be a good thing — for the region, economically, for all the athletes, and for all the residents of Savoie and Haute-Savoie." With the rings now in place, organisers hope the pride of the 2030 Games will gradually "wash over everyone" as preparations continue in the Alps.