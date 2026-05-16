Odisha Devotee Offers Gold Brooch Worth Rs 10 lakh To Sai Baba Temple At Shirdi

Shirdi: A female devotee from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, offered a magnificent and intricately crafted gold brooch worth ₹10 lakh at the feet of Sai Baba.

Sanjukta Swan and her family have regularly been visiting Shirdi to seek the darshan of Sai Baba since last 17 years. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanjukta said the donation was an offering made to thank with a spirit of gratitude.

"Sai Baba has given us everything. We never made any vows or asked anything specific from Sai Baba. We only come to seek his blessings. We have everything and are not needy of anything more. The gold ornament donated today was offered to Sai Baba purely out of faith. Whenever the ornament, we have donated, is adorned by Sai Baba, we truly experience his presence with us," she said.

"This brooch is crafted with exquisite artistry using pure gold and has stunning features with an attractive design. It has been created with Kundan work. The piece is fashioned in typical South Indian style." Sanjukta said/

It was created by her friend, who is a jeweller. The brooch was handed over to Bhimraj Darade, the Deputy Executive Officer of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST).