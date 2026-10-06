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Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurated Redeveloped Kalinga Studio

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Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurated Redeveloped Kalinga Studio (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped state-of-the-art Kalinga Studio here. He also inaugurated a dedicated archive and museum established at the Kalinga Studio to preserve cinematic heritage.

Majhi said that from now on Odia filmmakers would no longer need to look to other states for technical work. Several world-class facilities have been made available at the Kalinga Studio, while several other such facilities would be provided in the future, he said.

The Kalinga Studio has been redeveloped into a self-contained ecosystem, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and designed to meet the demands of changing times and the digital era, he stated. It features modern infrastructure for indoor shooting floors, a snow house, a chroma floor, a tech zone, sound recording, dubbing, editing, and post-production.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped state-of-the-art Kalinga Studio here. He also inaugurated a dedicated archive and museum established at the Kalinga Studio to preserve cinematic heritage.

Majhi said that from now on Odia filmmakers would no longer need to look to other states for technical work. Several world-class facilities have been made available at the Kalinga Studio, while several other such facilities would be provided in the future, he said.

The Kalinga Studio has been redeveloped into a self-contained ecosystem, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and designed to meet the demands of changing times and the digital era, he stated. It features modern infrastructure for indoor shooting floors, a snow house, a chroma floor, a tech zone, sound recording, dubbing, editing, and post-production.

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TAGGED:

KALINGA STUDIO INAUGURATION
ODIA FILM INDUSTRY
START OF ART KALINGA STUDIO
REDEVELOPED KALINGA STUDIO
ODISHA CM MOHAN MAJHI

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