Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurated Redeveloped Kalinga Studio

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped state-of-the-art Kalinga Studio here. He also inaugurated a dedicated archive and museum established at the Kalinga Studio to preserve cinematic heritage.

Majhi said that from now on Odia filmmakers would no longer need to look to other states for technical work. Several world-class facilities have been made available at the Kalinga Studio, while several other such facilities would be provided in the future, he said.

The Kalinga Studio has been redeveloped into a self-contained ecosystem, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and designed to meet the demands of changing times and the digital era, he stated. It features modern infrastructure for indoor shooting floors, a snow house, a chroma floor, a tech zone, sound recording, dubbing, editing, and post-production.