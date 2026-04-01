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Odisha Foundation Day: Artist Manas Sahoo Creates Magnificent Sand Animation To Celebrate Utkal Divas

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Odisha Artist Manas Sahoo Creates Sand Animation To Celebrate Utkal Divas (X@SandArtistManas)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Acclaimed artist from Odisha Manas Kumar Sahoo created a magnificent sand animation on the occasion of Utkal Divas, the day Odisha came into being, showcasing the state’s rich art, culture and traditions. 

Utkala Dibasa, also known as Odisha foundation day, is celebrated every year on April 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1936.

Through this creative presentation, Sahoo celebrated the true spirit of Utkal Divas and conveyed a powerful message of pride, remembrance and cultural unity. “Today I am presenting a sand animation on the occasion of Utkal Divas to wish all the people of Odisha. I have tried to portray the rich art, culture and tradition through this animation,” he said.

Puri: Acclaimed artist from Odisha Manas Kumar Sahoo created a magnificent sand animation on the occasion of Utkal Divas, the day Odisha came into being, showcasing the state’s rich art, culture and traditions. 

Utkala Dibasa, also known as Odisha foundation day, is celebrated every year on April 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1936.

Through this creative presentation, Sahoo celebrated the true spirit of Utkal Divas and conveyed a powerful message of pride, remembrance and cultural unity. “Today I am presenting a sand animation on the occasion of Utkal Divas to wish all the people of Odisha. I have tried to portray the rich art, culture and tradition through this animation,” he said.

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TAGGED:

ODISHA SAND ANIMATION
MANAS KUMAR SAHOO ARTIST
ODISHA CULTURE ART
UTKAL DIVAS
ODISHA FOUNDATION DAY

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