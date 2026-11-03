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Youth Climbs High-Tension Tower After Parents Refuse To Buy iPhone

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Youth climbed a high-tension electricity tower after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone in Haryana's Nuh district. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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A youth climbed a high-tension electricity tower in Jahtana village in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone. He was later rescued with the help of the police and residents. 

According to villagers, the young man had been pressuring his parents to buy him an iPhone. When they did not fulfil his demand, he became angry and climbed a high-tension electricity tower—part of a line currently under construction—near the village. 

The villagers immediately informed the police. Upon arrival, the police, working alongside the villagers, began efforts to bring the youth down safely. After a long period of persuasion and effort, he was successfully brought down. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the construction of the power line was not yet finished and that no wires had been installed on the tower, which ultimately saved the young man's life. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, leaving many people shocked by the youth's actions.

A youth climbed a high-tension electricity tower in Jahtana village in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday after his parents refused to buy him an iPhone. He was later rescued with the help of the police and residents. 

According to villagers, the young man had been pressuring his parents to buy him an iPhone. When they did not fulfil his demand, he became angry and climbed a high-tension electricity tower—part of a line currently under construction—near the village. 

The villagers immediately informed the police. Upon arrival, the police, working alongside the villagers, began efforts to bring the youth down safely. After a long period of persuasion and effort, he was successfully brought down. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the construction of the power line was not yet finished and that no wires had been installed on the tower, which ultimately saved the young man's life. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, leaving many people shocked by the youth's actions.

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TAGGED:

NUH YOUTH CLIMBS TOWER
MEWAT YOUTH CLIMB ELECTRICITY TOWER
NUH JAHATANA VILLAGE
NUH IPHONE DEMAND INCIDENT

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