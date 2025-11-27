ETV Bharat / Videos

'Not Enough Water': Mexican Farmers Continue US Border Bridge Blockade

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By AFP

Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ciudad Juárez: Hundreds of farmworkers and truck drivers blocked the Mexican side of a major border bridge with the United States on Monday as part of an ongoing national farmers' strike. The protest blocked the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge, which connects the US city of El Paso, Texas, with Mexico's Ciudad Juárez. An estimated 70 per cent of trade between the two countries passes through such border crossings.

The protest came in response to several reforms in the General Water Law promoted by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, which would ban the sale of concession titles or their transfer. Similar demonstrations were conducted in 16 states across Mexico. "We don't want them (the government) to monopolise the water and do whatever they want with the permits," said Gerardo Fierro, one of the farmers at the protest.

Protests also saw agricultural workers storm the customs offices in Ciudad Juárez. Javier Jurado, president of an agricultural business, said Sheinbaum's administration wants to "hijack" the water and leave farmers "defenceless." Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez addressed the protests at a press conference in Mexico City, saying that "there is no motive for the protests...unless they are politically motivated."

Ciudad Juárez: Hundreds of farmworkers and truck drivers blocked the Mexican side of a major border bridge with the United States on Monday as part of an ongoing national farmers' strike. The protest blocked the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge, which connects the US city of El Paso, Texas, with Mexico's Ciudad Juárez. An estimated 70 per cent of trade between the two countries passes through such border crossings.

The protest came in response to several reforms in the General Water Law promoted by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, which would ban the sale of concession titles or their transfer. Similar demonstrations were conducted in 16 states across Mexico. "We don't want them (the government) to monopolise the water and do whatever they want with the permits," said Gerardo Fierro, one of the farmers at the protest.

Protests also saw agricultural workers storm the customs offices in Ciudad Juárez. Javier Jurado, president of an agricultural business, said Sheinbaum's administration wants to "hijack" the water and leave farmers "defenceless." Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez addressed the protests at a press conference in Mexico City, saying that "there is no motive for the protests...unless they are politically motivated."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US BORDER BRIDGE BLOCKADE
AGRICULTURE
TRADE
MEXICAN FARMERS BLOCK US BORDER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

AFP

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | Christmas Decorations Adorn Windsor Castle

WATCH | Christmas Decorations Adorn Windsor Castle

November 27, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
WATCH | On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11, Youngest Survivor Recalls The Night Terror Struck Mumbai

WATCH | On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11, Youngest Survivor Recalls The Night Terror Struck Mumbai

November 26, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Kerala: Athirappilly Grapples With Elephant Menace, Residents Say It Has Become Daily Ordeal

Kerala: Athirappilly Grapples With Elephant Menace, Residents Say It Has Become Daily Ordeal

November 26, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Judicial Assistance Dog Cheers Patients At Bondy Hospital

WATCH | Judicial Assistance Dog Cheers Patients At Bondy Hospital

November 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.