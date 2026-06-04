ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch: Newly Graduated Army Pilot Proposes To Girlfriend At Convocation Ceremony

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Capt Bharat Bhardwaj proposes to Aarushi at the convocation ceremony. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nashik: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj took everyone by surprise at the convocation ceremony on June 2 at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik when he proposed to his girlfriend, Aarushi, in front of a chopper.

Capt Bharat Bhardwaj went down on one knee and presented her with a ring. Aarushi accepted the proposal, drawing applause and cheers from those gathered at the venue.

The couple embraced as spectators celebrated the moment, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

His heartwarming gesture has gone viral and captured the internet's attention.

"We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancee too. That was the whole idea," Captain Bhardwaj told ANI. 

Nashik: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj took everyone by surprise at the convocation ceremony on June 2 at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik when he proposed to his girlfriend, Aarushi, in front of a chopper.

Capt Bharat Bhardwaj went down on one knee and presented her with a ring. Aarushi accepted the proposal, drawing applause and cheers from those gathered at the venue.

The couple embraced as spectators celebrated the moment, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

His heartwarming gesture has gone viral and captured the internet's attention.

"We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancee too. That was the whole idea," Captain Bhardwaj told ANI. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONVOCATION CEREMONY
CAPT BHARAT BHARDWAJ
AARUSHI
COMBAT ARMY AVIATION TRAINING
NASHIK

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

June 3, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
70-Foot 'Unstable' Messi Statue Removed From Kolkata Lake Town Over Safety Concerns

70-Foot 'Unstable' Messi Statue Removed From Kolkata Lake Town Over Safety Concerns

June 1, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Inspired By PM Modi’s Gift, MP Farmer Creates Giorgia Meloni Portrait Using Grains And Chocolates

Inspired By PM Modi's Gift, MP Farmer Creates Giorgia Meloni Portrait Using Grains And Chocolates

May 31, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Etv Bharat

Prime Minister Modi's Brother Visits Paramakudi Varahi Temple

May 30, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.