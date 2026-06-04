Watch: Newly Graduated Army Pilot Proposes To Girlfriend At Convocation Ceremony

Nashik: Captain Bharat Bhardwaj took everyone by surprise at the convocation ceremony on June 2 at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik when he proposed to his girlfriend, Aarushi, in front of a chopper.

Capt Bharat Bhardwaj went down on one knee and presented her with a ring. Aarushi accepted the proposal, drawing applause and cheers from those gathered at the venue.

The couple embraced as spectators celebrated the moment, which quickly spread across social media platforms.

His heartwarming gesture has gone viral and captured the internet's attention.

"We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancee too. That was the whole idea," Captain Bhardwaj told ANI.