ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | New Danish Coin Gives Prominent Place To Greenland And Faroe Islands

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
New Danish Coin Gives Prominent Place To Greenland And Faroe Islands (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 29, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Copenhagen: Denmark has introduced new coins that now give Greenland its own separate place on the currency. Earlier, Greenland shared space with the Faroe Islands. The new coins have been issued since December 202,5 after King Frederik X took over the throne in 2024. According to the Danish National Bank, the coins feature designs linked to the new king, following long-standing tradition. The 10 and 20 kroner coins carry King Frederik X's new royal coat of arms on the reverse side. The coat of arms includes four symbols representing Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and South Jutland, showing the unity of the Danish realm. For the first time, Greenland and the Faroe Islands appear as separate symbols. Officials said this change reflects the importance of both territories, as the coins are used across Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. 

Copenhagen: Denmark has introduced new coins that now give Greenland its own separate place on the currency. Earlier, Greenland shared space with the Faroe Islands. The new coins have been issued since December 202,5 after King Frederik X took over the throne in 2024. According to the Danish National Bank, the coins feature designs linked to the new king, following long-standing tradition. The 10 and 20 kroner coins carry King Frederik X's new royal coat of arms on the reverse side. The coat of arms includes four symbols representing Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and South Jutland, showing the unity of the Danish realm. For the first time, Greenland and the Faroe Islands appear as separate symbols. Officials said this change reflects the importance of both territories, as the coins are used across Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GREENLAND
FAROE ISLANDS
DENMARK
KING FREDERIK X
NEW DANISH COIN

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Quadriplegic Chinese Man Runs Smart Farm With One Finger, One Toe

Quadriplegic Chinese Man Runs Smart Farm With One Finger, One Toe

January 29, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
UAE Gold Demand Holds Firm As Prices Hit New Highs

UAE Gold Demand Holds Firm As Prices Hit New Highs

January 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Montreal Ice Dance Academy Churns Out Olympic Champions

Watch | Montreal Ice Dance Academy Churns Out Olympic Champions

January 28, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Macaws Released In Rio After Centuries Of Absence

WATCH | Macaws Released In Rio After Centuries Of Absence

January 28, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.