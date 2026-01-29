Watch | New Danish Coin Gives Prominent Place To Greenland And Faroe Islands

Copenhagen: Denmark has introduced new coins that now give Greenland its own separate place on the currency. Earlier, Greenland shared space with the Faroe Islands. The new coins have been issued since December 202,5 after King Frederik X took over the throne in 2024. According to the Danish National Bank, the coins feature designs linked to the new king, following long-standing tradition. The 10 and 20 kroner coins carry King Frederik X's new royal coat of arms on the reverse side. The coat of arms includes four symbols representing Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and South Jutland, showing the unity of the Danish realm. For the first time, Greenland and the Faroe Islands appear as separate symbols. Officials said this change reflects the importance of both territories, as the coins are used across Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.