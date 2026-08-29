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Nepal Floods: Road Restoration Work Underway After Devastating Glacial Collapse

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Nepal Floods: Road Restoration Work Underway After Devastating Glacial Collapse (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Road restoration work underway in the Gajuri area in Nepal following the devastating August 26 floods. Nearby, half of the Trishuli Bridge at Ghatbeshi, built over the Trishuli River, has been washed away in the floods. The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal continues to increase by the day. Over 600 people have been declared dead while over 2,300 are still missing as rescuers race against time to find any survivors. 

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects. The disaster also left several people dead on the Chinese side, according to Tibet's emergency management department.

Road restoration work underway in the Gajuri area in Nepal following the devastating August 26 floods. Nearby, half of the Trishuli Bridge at Ghatbeshi, built over the Trishuli River, has been washed away in the floods. The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal continues to increase by the day. Over 600 people have been declared dead while over 2,300 are still missing as rescuers race against time to find any survivors. 

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects. The disaster also left several people dead on the Chinese side, according to Tibet's emergency management department.

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TAGGED:

NEPAL DHADING DISTRICT
NEPAL FLASH FLOODS
NEPAL FLOODS ROAD REPAIR
NEPAL TIBET BORDER
NEPAL FLOODS

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