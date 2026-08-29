Nepal Floods: Jammu School Students Pray For Victims And Their Families

Jammu: A tragedy unfolding across the border found a quiet response on a school ground in Jammu on Saturday. At Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, students gathered to pray for those killed in Nepal's devastating flash floods and to turn their concern into a helping hand. The school also organised a voluntary donation drive, with students contributing towards relief efforts.

Principal, Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, Rameshwar Mengi said, "Nepal is our neighbouring country, and we stand with it. Today, we teachers tried to instil a feeling among the children that we should never hesitate to serve or help someone. The government is already assisting, but we also wanted to contribute."

"So, we had announced it to all the children and circulated notices asking everyone to contribute whatever they could according to their wishes. And today, I am surprised to see that the children and their parents have contributed wholeheartedly. They have sent donations, which are now being collected in the donation box, he said."

For the students, the disaster has made the suffering in Nepal feel deeply personal. Many said they wanted to honour those who lost their lives, pray for families still waiting for news of their loved ones, and do whatever they could to support those affected by the tragedy.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal reached over 600 on Saturday, with nearly 2,000 people still missing. As authorities continue their search for the missing, a small prayer at a school in far-off Jammu is offering hope to those waiting for their loved ones to return.