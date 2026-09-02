Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 1,120 As Rescue Teams Recover Bodies

A video filmed using a drone in the village of Devighat in Nepal shows damaged houses and shops, with roads still covered in thick mud as cleanup operations began following the devastating flash floods that hit the country last week. Several teams have been engaged to clear the debris-covered streets.

The death toll crossed 1,120 on Wednesday, with security forces and rescue teams recovering dozens of bodies from all eight affected districts of the country.

Nearly 4,000 people, including 583 foreigners and 83 security personnel, remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal last Wednesday.