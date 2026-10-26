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Neelakurinji: The Flower That blooms Only Once Every Twelve Years

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Neelakurinji: The Flower That blooms Only Once Every Twelve Years (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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The Meesapulimala hills of Munnar have turned purple. Thanks to the Neelakurinji, which blooms only once every twelve years. The slopes of Meesapulimala, the second highest peak in the Western Ghats, look as though a carpet of flowers has been spread across them, adding to the breathtaking beauty of the landscape.

Amal, a Forest Department official, told PTI: "After the blooming of the Kurinji flowers, the Meesapulimala Hills have become even more beautiful. This eco-tourism destination offers visitors the opportunity to experience the mist and admire the breathtaking landscape. Its beauty has increased fourfold."

The landscape is highly photogenic, and visitors can't stop raving about it. Superlatives come easily as they try to describe its beauty.

The Forest Department has introduced a special package which includes transport, entry fees, refreshments and guide services. But access is regulated to protect this rare spectacle from being overwhelmed by tourists. A maximum of 750 visitors will be allowed each day, with entry restricted to 100 people at a time.

The Meesapulimala hills of Munnar have turned purple. Thanks to the Neelakurinji, which blooms only once every twelve years. The slopes of Meesapulimala, the second highest peak in the Western Ghats, look as though a carpet of flowers has been spread across them, adding to the breathtaking beauty of the landscape.

Amal, a Forest Department official, told PTI: "After the blooming of the Kurinji flowers, the Meesapulimala Hills have become even more beautiful. This eco-tourism destination offers visitors the opportunity to experience the mist and admire the breathtaking landscape. Its beauty has increased fourfold."

The landscape is highly photogenic, and visitors can't stop raving about it. Superlatives come easily as they try to describe its beauty.

The Forest Department has introduced a special package which includes transport, entry fees, refreshments and guide services. But access is regulated to protect this rare spectacle from being overwhelmed by tourists. A maximum of 750 visitors will be allowed each day, with entry restricted to 100 people at a time.

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TAGGED:

NEELAKURINJI
MEESAPULIMALA IDDUKI KERALAM
KERALAM FOREST DEPARTMENT
KURINJI FLOWERS
FLOWERS

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