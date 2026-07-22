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Nearly 3,000-Year-Old Human Remains Unearthed In El Salvador

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Archaeologists extracting a pre-Hispanic burial estimated to date to 850 B.C. at an archaeological site in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, on July 21, 2026. (AFP)

By AFP

Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST

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Antiguo Cuscatlán: Archaeologists in El Salvador exhumed human remains believed to be nearly 3,000 years old on Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture said. The remains were first uncovered on July 2 in a burial site at Antiguo Cuscatlán, a suburb of San Salvador, and are estimated to date back to around 850 BC, according to the ministry.

The burial pit also contained a small Usulutan-style ceramic vessel shaped like a sea turtle, as well as remnants of cassava branches preserved beneath layers of volcanic ash deposited over different periods.

The remains were found face down and will undergo radiocarbon dating to determine their age. DNA analysis will also be carried out to determine the person's sex. According to the ministry, the site may contain burials similar to those uncovered at the Chalchuapa archaeological site in western El Salvador, where archaeologists unearthed the remains of 33 people in the 1970s.

The discovery -- considered the earliest known evidence of human sacrifice in Mesoamerica -- included 26 complete skeletons, four partial skeletons and three isolated skulls. Many were found face down with their hands and feet bound, while others showed signs of mutilation or decapitation.

Also Read:

  1.  Severed Human Legs Found In Mayurbhanj Forest; Tiger Attack Suspected, Probe On
  2. Police Find Skeletal Remains Of Woman 'Killed' 34 Years Ago In Ahmedabad, Send Them For Forensic Test

Antiguo Cuscatlán: Archaeologists in El Salvador exhumed human remains believed to be nearly 3,000 years old on Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture said. The remains were first uncovered on July 2 in a burial site at Antiguo Cuscatlán, a suburb of San Salvador, and are estimated to date back to around 850 BC, according to the ministry.

The burial pit also contained a small Usulutan-style ceramic vessel shaped like a sea turtle, as well as remnants of cassava branches preserved beneath layers of volcanic ash deposited over different periods.

The remains were found face down and will undergo radiocarbon dating to determine their age. DNA analysis will also be carried out to determine the person's sex. According to the ministry, the site may contain burials similar to those uncovered at the Chalchuapa archaeological site in western El Salvador, where archaeologists unearthed the remains of 33 people in the 1970s.

The discovery -- considered the earliest known evidence of human sacrifice in Mesoamerica -- included 26 complete skeletons, four partial skeletons and three isolated skulls. Many were found face down with their hands and feet bound, while others showed signs of mutilation or decapitation.

Also Read:

  1.  Severed Human Legs Found In Mayurbhanj Forest; Tiger Attack Suspected, Probe On
  2. Police Find Skeletal Remains Of Woman 'Killed' 34 Years Ago In Ahmedabad, Send Them For Forensic Test

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EL SALVADOR HUMAN REMAINS UNEARTHED
BURIAL SITE AT ANTIGUO CUSCATLAN
EL SALVADOR ARCHAEOLOGISTS

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AFP

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,600 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics....view details

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