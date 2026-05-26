Farmers Face A Jumbo Problem As Elephant Herd Destroys Crops

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A herd of four elephants from Anuppur forest range in Madhya Pradesh has recently arrived at the Marwahi Forest Division in Chhattisgarh in search of water amid the scorching heat.

There is a pond situated close to the village, where the herd visits daily to quench their thirst. Videos of the elephants arriving at the pond to drink water and cool off are now trending on social media. The elephants could be seen leisurely drinking water and bathing in the pond, as well as feeding on crops grown in the nearby fields.

After the bath, the elephants often head to the fields, where they devour the standing crops. Local farmers say that the elephants have already caused significant damage to their crops. The farmers demand that the elephants be relocated from this area as soon as possible. Villagers fear that the elephants might even end up destroying their homes. A team from the forest department is also keeping a constant watch on the elephants.