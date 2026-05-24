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Nandankanan Zoo Takes Special Measures To Protect Animals From Intense Summer Heat

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Nandankanan Zoo Takes Special Measures To Protect Animals From Intense Heat (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: Amid intense summer heat across Odisha, authorities at Nandankanan Zoological Park have made special arrangements to protect more than 4,000 animals and birds from heat-related stress. Zoo officials said several cooling measures, including air coolers, sprinklers, green nets, ice blocks and water-rich fruits, have been arranged for animals housed in 329 enclosures belonging to 179 species.

Special cooling systems have been installed in enclosures of chimpanzees, reptiles and birds. Green shade nets have been placed above bird enclosures. Officials said adequate water and ice blocks are being provided inside enclosures of tigers, lions and bears to help them remain cool.

Elephants are being bathed three times daily and allowed to spend time in water bodies inside the safari area. Fans and water sprinklers have also been installed near their shelters. Zoo authorities are also mixing anti-heat supplements and electrolyte powders in drinking water for animals and birds to prevent heatstroke.

Special arrangements have also been made for visitors, including drinking water facilities and rest shelters at more than 10 locations inside the zoo premises. Battery-operated vehicles have also been arranged for visitors unable to walk long distances in the heat.

Deputy Director of Nandankanan Pradeep Mirase said all necessary precautions had been taken to protect animals from the scorching summer conditions. He added that visitor footfall had slightly reduced during daytime due to the heat, with more tourists preferring morning and late afternoon hours.

Bhubaneswar: Amid intense summer heat across Odisha, authorities at Nandankanan Zoological Park have made special arrangements to protect more than 4,000 animals and birds from heat-related stress. Zoo officials said several cooling measures, including air coolers, sprinklers, green nets, ice blocks and water-rich fruits, have been arranged for animals housed in 329 enclosures belonging to 179 species.

Special cooling systems have been installed in enclosures of chimpanzees, reptiles and birds. Green shade nets have been placed above bird enclosures. Officials said adequate water and ice blocks are being provided inside enclosures of tigers, lions and bears to help them remain cool.

Elephants are being bathed three times daily and allowed to spend time in water bodies inside the safari area. Fans and water sprinklers have also been installed near their shelters. Zoo authorities are also mixing anti-heat supplements and electrolyte powders in drinking water for animals and birds to prevent heatstroke.

Special arrangements have also been made for visitors, including drinking water facilities and rest shelters at more than 10 locations inside the zoo premises. Battery-operated vehicles have also been arranged for visitors unable to walk long distances in the heat.

Deputy Director of Nandankanan Pradeep Mirase said all necessary precautions had been taken to protect animals from the scorching summer conditions. He added that visitor footfall had slightly reduced during daytime due to the heat, with more tourists preferring morning and late afternoon hours.

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TAGGED:

ODISHA HEATWAVE ANIMALS PROTECTION
COOLING MEASURES FOR ZOO ANIMALS
BHUBANESWAR NANDANKANAN ZOO
ICE AND COOLERS FOR ANIMALS
NANDANKANAN ZOO SUMMER ARRANGEMENTS

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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