Nagapattinam: Rains Push Migratory Birds Out Of Sight At Kodiakarai Sanctuary

Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST

Visitors to the Kodiakarai Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu are dismayed as continuous rains have pushed migratory birds to locations that cannot be viewed easily. Accumulated rainwater in Muniyappan Lake and coastal zones is playing spoilsport. Between October and March, migratory birds flock to this world-renowned sanctuary near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district.

This year, migratory birds have begun arriving since September, but heavy rains over the past few days have disrupted the peak bird-watching season for nature enthusiasts. "We came here to see the birds, but couldn't see any. There is a watchtower here, but it is not open. If they open it, many people will come and they will be able to see the birds," said a visitor.

More than 275 species of birds can be seen in lakhs at the Kodiakarai Sanctuary, which has been recognised under the Ramsar Convention.

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

