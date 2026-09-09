Mysuru Dasara Elephants Get Fibre-Rich Diet Ahead Of Festivities

Even before they step into the grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, the festival’s star elephants are already receiving special care. The first batch of nine Dasara elephants has arrived in the city from various elephant camps for the world-famous Jumboo Savari. Housed within the Mysuru Palace premises, the elephants are being closely monitored and given a carefully planned diet.

"We have started a special diet for the elephants. The diet mainly focuses on leaves, branches and fibre-rich food, along with adequate protein and carbohydrates. Fibre-rich food is very important because we cannot feed them the same food that humans eat. It will take them three to four days to adapt to the special diet," said Ravi Shankar, Conservator of Forests.

The carefully planned diet is aimed at keeping the elephants strong and healthy as they train for the Dasara procession. Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated from October 11, culminating in the Vijay Dashami celebrations on October 21.