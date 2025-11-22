Mussoorie's 'Winter Line' Draws Tourists With Breathtaking Views And Fresh Mountain Air

Mussoorie, famously known as the Queen of Hills, is witnessing a surge of tourists this winter. The mesmerising reddish skyline over the Doon Valley at sunset is drawing photography enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

\While many are marvelling at the famed 'winter line' on the horizon, a few visitors say the cloudy and foggy weather has slightly dimmed the view. Tourists are here not only witnessing the breathtaking 'winter line' but also inhaling the fresh, pollution-free air -- a relief from the smog of Delhi and other cities.

"The view from here is great. The condition that Delhi is in, due to pollution, we were constantly checking the AQI as we were coming here in Haridwar, Rishikesh, then Dehradun, and how much it reduced. Here the AQI is good. In comparison to Delhi, everything is also clear. The winter line was great. The weather here is great compared to New Delhi. The AQI is also less here," said Akash Khanna, a tourist. With crisp air, breathtaking views, and the magical 'winter line' painting the horizon, Mussoorie continues to be the perfect seasonal getaway.

Tourists are making memories here, and the Queen of Hills is shining brighter this season.