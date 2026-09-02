Muslim Artisans Keep Mathura’s Generations-Old Tradition Alive By Crafting Lord Krishna’s Janmashtami Adornments

Mathura: Krishna Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, has a unique significance in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, which is traditionally believed to be his birthplace.

In a remarkable example of communal harmony, the crown and other ornaments, along with the attire that adorns the idol of Lord Krishna every year, are crafted by Muslim artisans.

Many of these artisans have been carrying out this work for generations, with young members of their families now continuing the legacy. The artisans take immense pride in making these exquisite adornments, each one meticulously crafted entirely by hand.

Every year, they create new designs to meet the changing needs of devotees, helping this cherished tradition evolve while preserving its artistry and craftsmanship. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated in Mathura on September 4.

Many of the adornments that devotees will see on the idols of Lord Krishna at temples across the city will have been crafted by Muslim artisans, who are carrying forward a generations-old tradition. An artisan, Mohammad Iqbal's family has been carrying out this tradition for five generations, with his children and grandchildren continuing the legacy.

"Whichever outfit Lord Krishna likes is the one that is offered to him. The moment the outfit is placed on him, it evokes such a feeling that it seems as if God himself has come down before us. We feel extremely fortunate that, despite being Muslims, we have been able to do this work," he said.

Another artisan Mohammad Afzal said that Saffron and yellow are the colours currently in greater demand for the outfits and white and multicolour for turbans. "As Muslims, we feel extremely fortunate that the crowns and ornaments made by our hands are being offered to Lord Krishna. What greater blessing could we ask for," he said.