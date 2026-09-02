Mumbai's Bandra East Dahi Handi Group Promotes Communal Harmony

Mumbai: One climbs, while many stand together to lift him higher. That is the spirit of Dahi Handi, and in Bandra East, the human pyramid is bringing together youngsters from different communities. At Shri Sai Govinda Pathak, Govindas are training ahead of the festival, with Maharashtrians, North Indians, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians coming together as one team.

Nadeem, Coach, Shri Sai Govinda Pathak, said, "We have been doing this since 2013. This year, we decided to provide coaching because many youngsters from our area are growing up and showing potential, and we want to allow them to move forward. Our group has people from every community: Dalits, Muslims, Christians, Telugu-speaking people, Hindus, everyone. There is no discrimination among us. We have all grown up in this area, and since childhood, we have celebrated every festival together."

For the participants, the festival is about more than just the competition. It is a time to train together, strengthen their bond and celebrate the spirit of unity.

Mushtaq Idrishi, a participant, said, "I have been part of this group for the past five years, and I am very happy with these boys. There are very few occasions when we all get to come together like this. This is one festival that keeps all of us together for almost 45 days. It allows us to understand each other’s mindset and build trust in one another."

Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with Dahi Handi festivities across several parts of India. The tradition sees Govindas forming human pyramids to reach and break pots of curd, with Mumbai among the cities known for its grand celebrations.