Panna Couple Strikes Diamond Luck After 6 Months Of Mining

Panna: Two days, four diamonds: that's what the gemstone-rich land of Panna in Madhya Pradesh ended up giving to a couple who began diamond mining around six months ago.

"This is my in-laws' place, and we used to see people mining for diamonds here. We also became interested and decided to start mining. It has been six months now. We found two diamonds yesterday and two more today," Rajkumar Shirvas said on Friday.

The four diamonds totalling around 5 carats have been handed over to officials for inspection, after which they will be auctioned. "The woman was allotted the mining area in April for diamond mining. After submitting a request for land, she was allotted the land, after which she developed the mine and started operating it," Anupam Singh, a Diamond Appraiser, said.

One diamond weighs 1.62 carats, and another weighs 1.29 carats. These are bright-quality diamonds. Among the off-colour diamonds, one weighs 1.44 carats and the other weighs 0.81 carats," Singh added.

With the four diamonds estimated to be worth around Rs 3 to 6 lakh, the couple now hopes the proceeds from the auction will help secure their children's future. "We will use the money to secure our children’s future and expand our business," Shirvas replied when asked about his plans.

After finding four diamonds in just two days, the couple is hoping their luck holds, and that there are more diamonds waiting to be discovered in the mine.