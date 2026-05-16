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Woman's Presence Of Mind Saves 5 Lives At Railway Station in Bihar

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Woman clutched her children tightly to her and in the cramped space between the edge of the platform and the tracks. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Patna: The presence of mind of a mother saved five lives, including her own two children, at Shahpur Patori railway station in Samastipur in Bihar on Friday.

A viral video shows a group of three women and two young children trying to cross the railway line and climb the platform.

However, all of a sudden, a high speed goods train arrived, giving the group no time nor space to escape.

Soon, one woman clutched her children tightly to her chest and also told the other two to lie flat on the cramped space between the edge of the platform and the tracks.

The footage shows the woman, trapped between the platform and the train, holding her children with an unyielding grip. One after another, nearly ten coaches of the train sped past them.

Immediately after the train passed, people present at the station rushed to pull the four to safety.

According to reports, two women sustained serious injuries, while the others escaped unhurt.

One of the injured women have been identified as Savita Devi while the other is her relative.

Patna: The presence of mind of a mother saved five lives, including her own two children, at Shahpur Patori railway station in Samastipur in Bihar on Friday.

A viral video shows a group of three women and two young children trying to cross the railway line and climb the platform.

However, all of a sudden, a high speed goods train arrived, giving the group no time nor space to escape.

Soon, one woman clutched her children tightly to her chest and also told the other two to lie flat on the cramped space between the edge of the platform and the tracks.

The footage shows the woman, trapped between the platform and the train, holding her children with an unyielding grip. One after another, nearly ten coaches of the train sped past them.

Immediately after the train passed, people present at the station rushed to pull the four to safety.

According to reports, two women sustained serious injuries, while the others escaped unhurt.

One of the injured women have been identified as Savita Devi while the other is her relative.

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TAGGED:

SAMASTIPUR
BIHAR RAILWAY STATION
SHAHPUR PATORI RAILWAY STATION
MOTHER SAVES CHILDREN

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