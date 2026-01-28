ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | Montreal Ice Dance Academy Churns Out Olympic Champions

The Ice Academy of Montreal has become a global hub for elite ice dance, attracting athletes from across the world. (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST

Montreal: As the Winter Olympics in Italy approach next month, ice dancers from rival nations will compete for medals, but many share a common training ground in Montreal. The Ice Academy of Montreal has become a global hub for elite ice dance, attracting athletes from across the world. British ice dancer Lilah Fear said the academy focuses not just on performances, but also on personal growth, helping athletes develop as individuals.

Montreal's abundance of ice rinks allows skaters to train year-round, an advantage not available in many countries, says fellow British dancer Lewis Gibson. Head coach Romain Haguenauer said the academy expects between 11 and 13 skaters to compete at the upcoming Games, an unprecedented number. French champion Guillaume Cizeron credits the city's strong skating culture and infrastructure for supporting high-performance athletes. (with AFP inputs)

