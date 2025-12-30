ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | Months After Monsoon Disaster, Stranded Car Carried On Shoulders In Kullu

Watch | Months After Monsoon Disaster, Stranded Car Carried On Shoulders In Kullu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST

Kullu: Five months after devastating monsoon rains washed away roads across Himachal Pradesh, residents of Kullu's Banjar sub-division dismantled a stranded car and carried it on their shoulders for three to four kilometres to reach a motorable road. The Maruti Alto, owned by Gyan Chand of Phagrot village, had been stranded on the Galwadhar-Rambhi road in Kalwari Panchayat since August, when heavy rains wreaked havoc across Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

A video of dozens of villagers carrying the car's chassis, tied with sticks, has gone viral on social media. 

"Despite repeated requests, when no one listened, we dismantled the car's parts and engine. The chassis was tied with sticks and carried on our shoulders to a motorable road. After that, the parts were reassembled and the car was driven further," Gyan Chand said. 

The car's condition had been deteriorating after months of exposure, prompting the unusual rescue effort. 

The Banjar-Galwadhar-Rambhi road has been closed since the August disaster and has not yet been reopened, leaving several vehicles stranded and many rural areas cut off from road access. 

Vehicles are currently only able to travel up to half a kilometre, from Palahach to Jamad.

Prem Lata, head of Kalwari Panchayat, said they have repeatedly requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to reopen the road, and the department has assured them it will be done soon. 

Aman Thakur, Executive Engineer of the PWD in Banjar, said a 25-metre stretch of road from Jamad has been completely damaged. 

"Land-related formalities are now being completed to construct a new section of road. The road will be restored after that," he said. 

While some roads have been restored in certain areas since the monsoon disaster, many rural regions remain disconnected, with vehicles still stranded months later.

