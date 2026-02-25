Watch Live: Modi Addresses Knesset, First Ever Indian PM To Do So

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Knesset, said he was overwhelmed by the welcome accorded to him in the House.

The Prime Minister expressed deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. "I was born on the day India recognised Israel," he said. The Prime Minister began his address in the Knesset, calling it a “privilege and honour” to do so. He said he was addressing the Israeli Parliament “as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another.” “I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” PM Modi said.