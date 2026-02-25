ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch Live: Modi Addresses Knesset, First Ever Indian PM To Do So

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Watch PM Modi Addresses Knesset (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST

|

Updated : February 25, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Knesset, said he was overwhelmed by the welcome accorded to him in the House. 

The Prime Minister expressed deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. "I was born on the day India recognised Israel," he said. The Prime Minister began his address in the Knesset, calling it a “privilege and honour” to do so. He said he was addressing the Israeli Parliament “as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another.” “I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” PM Modi said.

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Knesset, said he was overwhelmed by the welcome accorded to him in the House. 

The Prime Minister expressed deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. "I was born on the day India recognised Israel," he said. The Prime Minister began his address in the Knesset, calling it a “privilege and honour” to do so. He said he was addressing the Israeli Parliament “as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another.” “I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” PM Modi said.

Last Updated : February 25, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI SPEECH ISRAEL
PM NARENDRA MODI
ISRAEL
KNESSET

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

PM Modi Inaugurating Namo Bharat RRTS, Flags Off India's Fastest Metro In Meerut

Watch Live: PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat RRTS, Flags Off India's Fastest Metro In Meerut

February 22, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Watch | Ashwini Vaishnaw Briefs Media About India AI Imapct Summit 2026

Watch | Ashwini Vaishnaw Briefs Media About India AI Imapct Summit 2026

February 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026

February 19, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai

Watch LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Joint Press Meet In Mumbai

February 17, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.