Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo Returns Home To Grand Welcome In Kochi

Kochi: Nineteen-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo, who made history by becoming the first Malayali to win the Miss Universe India title, received a grand welcome in Kerala following her victory.

A special homecoming press conference was held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty to honour Kaziah, who hails from Mavelikkara. The second-year law student was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at the national finale organised by The Glamanand Group in Jaipur, where she emerged victorious among 52 contestants from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Kaziah said she is preparing to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico in November. Kaziah credited the Miss Universe Kerala Organisation and its State Director Archenaa Ravi for their support and guidance. Archenaa, a former Top 10 finalist at Miss Universe India 2020, mentored Kaziah throughout her preparations for the national pageant.



Kaziah had previously won the Miss Teen Diva 2024 title at the age of 17 and was the first runner-up representing India at Miss Teen International 2025. She was also the youngest winner of the Miss Universe Kerala title. Responding to questions about the bikini round in beauty pageants, Kaziah said she views it as a form of self-expression and a reflection of confidence and personal empowerment.



“I am eagerly looking forward to representing my Kerala and my India on the Miss Universe stage in Puerto Rico. Just as you have supported me so far, I humbly request the continued encouragement of my beloved Malayalis on that grand stage,” she said. Kaziah is the daughter of Mejo Abraham and Suja Mejo of Mavelikkara and is currently pursuing her law degree in Bengaluru. She sought the prayers and continued support of the people of Kerala as she prepares to represent India on the global stage.

Members of the Miss Universe Kerala team and Kaziah's family were present at the event.