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Thousands Flock To Banke Bihari Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

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The courtyard of Shri Thakur Ji Banke Bihari Temple is decorated in yellow on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

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On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, thousands of devotees from far-flung areas of northern India flocked to the Braj region in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

A special ceremonial adornment (shringar) of Shri Thakur Banke Bihari was performed in all the temples across Mathura and Vrindavan. It is believed that seeking 'darshan' on this day grants the fulfilment of one's heart's desires.

The entire courtyard of Shri Thakur Ji Banke Bihari Temple was decorated in yellow. Thakur Ji (the deity) was also dressed in yellow attire. Offerings ('Bhog') consisting of liquid 'Sattu' and saffron-infused 'Kheer' were presented to the deity. By Monday morning, more than 40,000 devotees had completed their darshan. Routes were diverted for vehicles coming from outside the city, and traffic police personnel were deployed to prevent congestion within the city limits.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, thousands of devotees from far-flung areas of northern India flocked to the Braj region in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

A special ceremonial adornment (shringar) of Shri Thakur Banke Bihari was performed in all the temples across Mathura and Vrindavan. It is believed that seeking 'darshan' on this day grants the fulfilment of one's heart's desires.

The entire courtyard of Shri Thakur Ji Banke Bihari Temple was decorated in yellow. Thakur Ji (the deity) was also dressed in yellow attire. Offerings ('Bhog') consisting of liquid 'Sattu' and saffron-infused 'Kheer' were presented to the deity. By Monday morning, more than 40,000 devotees had completed their darshan. Routes were diverted for vehicles coming from outside the city, and traffic police personnel were deployed to prevent congestion within the city limits.

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TAGGED:

TEMPLE BANKE BIHARIJI
DARSHAN OF BANKE BIHARI
AKSHAYA TRITIYA DARSHAN
MATHURA TEMPLE
AKSHAYA TRITIYA

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