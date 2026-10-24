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Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Solar Plant In Jaipur's Dudu Town

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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Groow Energy Solar Plant In Dudu On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dudu: A massive fire broke out at the solar plant in Dudu town in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday evening. No one was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at around 5:30 PM when smoke and sparks were noticed in Gru Energy Private Limited’s Production Unit-2 (Phase-2). 

The company is located within the Dudu municipal area along the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway-48. Firefighters from Jaipur, Kishangarh, and Ajmer were rushed to the spot and continued their efforts to extinguish the fire late into the night. A significant portion of the plant has been damaged. 

"A precise assessment of the damage will only be possible once the fire has been completely extinguished," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivlal Bairwa. 

In a statement, the company noted that the cause remains unclear and will only be established following a detailed investigation and confirmed that no fatalities have been reported. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Suresh Yadav and other officials also arrived at the site with a police contingent.

Also Read:

  1. 7 Killed In Gelatin Stick Explosion During Road Construction Work In Andhra Pradesh
  2. Fire Breaks Out In Shaheed Express Coach In Uttar Pradesh; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Dudu: A massive fire broke out at the solar plant in Dudu town in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday evening. No one was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at around 5:30 PM when smoke and sparks were noticed in Gru Energy Private Limited’s Production Unit-2 (Phase-2). 

The company is located within the Dudu municipal area along the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway-48. Firefighters from Jaipur, Kishangarh, and Ajmer were rushed to the spot and continued their efforts to extinguish the fire late into the night. A significant portion of the plant has been damaged. 

"A precise assessment of the damage will only be possible once the fire has been completely extinguished," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivlal Bairwa. 

In a statement, the company noted that the cause remains unclear and will only be established following a detailed investigation and confirmed that no fatalities have been reported. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Suresh Yadav and other officials also arrived at the site with a police contingent.

Also Read:

  1. 7 Killed In Gelatin Stick Explosion During Road Construction Work In Andhra Pradesh
  2. Fire Breaks Out In Shaheed Express Coach In Uttar Pradesh; Passengers Escape Unhurt

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TAGGED:

DUDU SOLAR PLANT FIRE
JAIPUR AJMER HIGHWAY ACCIDENT
MASSIVE FIRE GROOW ENERGY
JAIPUR SOLAR PLANT FIRE

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