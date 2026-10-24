Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Solar Plant In Jaipur's Dudu Town

Dudu: A massive fire broke out at the solar plant in Dudu town in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday evening. No one was injured in the incident. The incident occurred at around 5:30 PM when smoke and sparks were noticed in Gru Energy Private Limited’s Production Unit-2 (Phase-2).

The company is located within the Dudu municipal area along the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway-48. Firefighters from Jaipur, Kishangarh, and Ajmer were rushed to the spot and continued their efforts to extinguish the fire late into the night. A significant portion of the plant has been damaged.

"A precise assessment of the damage will only be possible once the fire has been completely extinguished," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivlal Bairwa.

In a statement, the company noted that the cause remains unclear and will only be established following a detailed investigation and confirmed that no fatalities have been reported. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Suresh Yadav and other officials also arrived at the site with a police contingent.

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