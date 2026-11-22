Hanyu: Tens of thousands of mascot fans gathered in a city near Tokyo on Saturday to meet and greet more than 200 life-size cuddly characters that promote local towns and businesses. In the land of Hello Kitty and Pokemon, mascots are used to promote everything from prison to railways to private businesses, and popular ones gain full-on celebrity status.

"This is the first time I've ever come to an event like this, so I'm kind of excited," Yuriko Okamori, 51, told AFP at the annual meetup event. The mascot meetup has been held in the city of Hanyu since 2010 and nearly 220 mascots were invited to join this year, according to organisers. On a stage, a troupe of animal mascots danced to upbeat pop music as a large crowd filmed them on smartphones and clapped along.

Elsewhere, a popular pony mascot representing Gunma prefecture was surrounded by fans eager for selfies, while a cat mascot was pushed through the packed crowd on a cart to make its way across the venue. City official Shogo Dei, who oversees the event, said 80,000 people attended the two-day meetup last year and that organisers expect a similar turnout this year.

"These local mascot characters representing regions are part of Japanese culture. Our aim is to help revitalize towns across Japan through these characters," Dei told AFP. Mascots in Japan can generate millions of dollars in revenue if they become successful, even without the global recognition of major intellectual property brands such as Pikachu.

Another popular character, Hikonyan, a samurai helmet-wearing cat mascot associated with Hikone Castle in western Japan, has helped draw tourists to the area. The character even received around 10,000 New Year's greeting cards from across Japan this January. "There are so many different characters representing different places, and it's not uncommon to see even adults carrying mascot goods on their bags," Okamori said. "I think that's something uniquely Japanese."

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