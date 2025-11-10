ETV Bharat / Videos

Mapping The Invisible: Brazil's Coastline Reveals Its Hidden Marine Life Ahead Of COP30

Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST

A sailing expedition is tracing Brazil's coastline to collect environmental DNA (eDNA) and unveil the hidden biodiversity of its marine ecosystems. From Rio to Belem, the crew is sampling waters to generate data that will inform conservation, sustainable development, and policy decisions—just in time for COP30. 

The expedition, led by the Urban Marine Institute, OceanPact, and NatureMetrics, leverages innovative technology to identify marine species—from bacteria to large mammals—without capturing or disturbing the animals. Scientists highlight that this method offers a faster, more precise, and less invasive way to monitor ecosystems, providing vital data for policymakers, environmental managers, and local communities. As Brazil prepares to host COP-30, this scientific effort underscores the importance of technological advances in achieving sustainable ocean use and conservation priorities across the globe. (with AFP inputs)

