ETV Bharat / Videos

Four Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Reversing Car; CCTV Video Emerges

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Four Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Reversing Car; CCTV Video Emerges (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Saharanpur: A video of a fatal road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur that claimed four lives has emerged on Sunday. The CCTV footage shows a car reversing near a cut on the expressway when it was hit from behind by a speeding Scorpio SUV. 

The impact dragged the car for nearly 300 metres before it struck the divider twice and overturned. The Scorpio also lost control and overturned after the collision. The accident took place on Friday near Halgoya village in the Rampur Maniharan area. 

Four occupants of the car, identified as Praveen, his wife Preeti, Sudesh and a minor boy, died in the accident. Several others, including the Scorpio driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Vyom Bindal said the Scorpio involved in the accident was registered in the name of Neelam, the wife of Praveen. Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

Saharanpur: A video of a fatal road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur that claimed four lives has emerged on Sunday. The CCTV footage shows a car reversing near a cut on the expressway when it was hit from behind by a speeding Scorpio SUV. 

The impact dragged the car for nearly 300 metres before it struck the divider twice and overturned. The Scorpio also lost control and overturned after the collision. The accident took place on Friday near Halgoya village in the Rampur Maniharan area. 

Four occupants of the car, identified as Praveen, his wife Preeti, Sudesh and a minor boy, died in the accident. Several others, including the Scorpio driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Vyom Bindal said the Scorpio involved in the accident was registered in the name of Neelam, the wife of Praveen. Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI DEHRADUN EXPRESSWAY CRASH
CCTV ROAD ACCIDENT VIDEO
SCORPIO CAR COLLISION
UTTAR PRADESH ROAD ACCIDENT
SAHARANPUR EXPRESSWAY ACCIDENT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

June 26, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Foxglove flowers

Watch: Foxglove Flowers Bloom In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Draman

June 26, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Kerala

Staff, Passengers Clash Over FASTag At Toll Plaza

June 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art To Express Solidarity With Venezuela Quake Victims

'Help The Earthquake Victims' | Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art To Express Solidarity With Venezuela

June 26, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.