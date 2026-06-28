Four Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Reversing Car; CCTV Video Emerges

Saharanpur: A video of a fatal road accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur that claimed four lives has emerged on Sunday. The CCTV footage shows a car reversing near a cut on the expressway when it was hit from behind by a speeding Scorpio SUV.

The impact dragged the car for nearly 300 metres before it struck the divider twice and overturned. The Scorpio also lost control and overturned after the collision. The accident took place on Friday near Halgoya village in the Rampur Maniharan area.

Four occupants of the car, identified as Praveen, his wife Preeti, Sudesh and a minor boy, died in the accident. Several others, including the Scorpio driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Vyom Bindal said the Scorpio involved in the accident was registered in the name of Neelam, the wife of Praveen. Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.