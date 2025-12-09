Two Devotees Offer Gold To Shree Sai Baba At Shirdi

Shirdi: A 16.180-gram gold medal etched with the Om alphabet on it was offered to Shree Sai Baba by Naren Mahanta and his family. The Mahanta family came to the shrine on Monday evening. They are from Guwahati, Assam and are devotees of Shree Sai Baba, who have been coming to Shirdi since last many years.

This gold medal is worth Rs 1,86,135 in the retail market. Naren Mahanta said, "Shree Sai Baba's mercy has brought about numerous positive changes in our lives. We have offered this gold medal at the feet of Shree Sai Baba out of gratitude for all that Shree Sai Baba has done for us."

The second devotee, Gitika Sahani, who is from Chhattisgarh's Durg city, presented a 13.100-gram gold Rose at Sai Baba's feet. This gold Rose, worth Rs 1,54,000, was properly given to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan (SSST) administrators. This gold rose will be utilised in the shrine during the forthcoming celebrations, according to the SSST officials.

Every day, lakhs of devotees from all over the nation and outside travel to Shirdi, a place of adoration for crores of followers worldwide. Many devotees present different types of donations at Shree Sai Baba's feet after their visit.