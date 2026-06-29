ETV Bharat / Videos

Father And Son Rescued 4 Days After Venezuela Quakes; Death Toll Nears 1,500

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Man, Teen Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Quakes (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

A man and his teenage son were pulled from the rubble, nearly four days after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, AFP journalists saw in Caraballeda, a coastal town devastated by the disaster.

Emergency teams with rescue dogs were searching Sunday for any remaining survivors of powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, where the death toll has surpassed 1,450.

American and French rescue teams carried the boy and his father down from a mountain of debris on stretchers, both of them visibly in shock and exhausted. The teen, who was covered in dust, with blood on his right knee and his right hand bandaged, was brought out first.

His father was brought out afterwards, also covered in dust and wearing only a piece of cloth on his body. A medical device was seen attached to his body.

The rescue offered a glimmer of hope in an ongoing tragedy that has shaken a country already mired in an economic crisis, but tens of thousands of people were still reported missing, and the critical 72-hour window for rescuing trapped victims following a natural disaster has now passed.

Millions more people were feared to lack sanitation and other basic needs after one of Latin America's most devastating earthquake disasters. Rescue teams from the United States, Mexico and elsewhere scrambled to save people as desperate residents dug by hand for relatives trapped in the pancaked layers and rubble of collapsed apartments.

Some 774 buildings were badly damaged in back-to-back quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck on Wednesday evening, including 189 buildings that have totally collapsed, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told AFP. (With AFP Inputs)

A man and his teenage son were pulled from the rubble, nearly four days after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, AFP journalists saw in Caraballeda, a coastal town devastated by the disaster.

Emergency teams with rescue dogs were searching Sunday for any remaining survivors of powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, where the death toll has surpassed 1,450.

American and French rescue teams carried the boy and his father down from a mountain of debris on stretchers, both of them visibly in shock and exhausted. The teen, who was covered in dust, with blood on his right knee and his right hand bandaged, was brought out first.

His father was brought out afterwards, also covered in dust and wearing only a piece of cloth on his body. A medical device was seen attached to his body.

The rescue offered a glimmer of hope in an ongoing tragedy that has shaken a country already mired in an economic crisis, but tens of thousands of people were still reported missing, and the critical 72-hour window for rescuing trapped victims following a natural disaster has now passed.

Millions more people were feared to lack sanitation and other basic needs after one of Latin America's most devastating earthquake disasters. Rescue teams from the United States, Mexico and elsewhere scrambled to save people as desperate residents dug by hand for relatives trapped in the pancaked layers and rubble of collapsed apartments.

Some 774 buildings were badly damaged in back-to-back quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck on Wednesday evening, including 189 buildings that have totally collapsed, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told AFP. (With AFP Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VENEZUELA QUAKES
FATHER SON EARTHQUAKE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

heatwave-police-use-water-cannon-to-cool-down-bruno-mars-fans-in-berlin

Watch: As Heatwave Hits Europe, Police Use Water Cannon To Cool Down Bruno Mars Fans In Berlin

June 29, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026

'It's Incredible': Football Fans Come To See Original World Cup Trophy In Miami

June 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
CCTV footage of accident on Delhi Dehradun Expressway in Saharanpur car was hit by Scorpio

Four Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Reversing Car; CCTV Video Emerges

June 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

June 26, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.